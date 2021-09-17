Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,117 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Shares of GDV opened at $26.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average of $25.68. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $27.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.