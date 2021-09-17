Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 40.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ferrari by 29.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Ferrari by 204.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of RACE opened at $218.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $176.03 and a 12-month high of $233.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.22.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RACE. BNP Paribas cut Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.78.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.