Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $864,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 19,842 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

COWZ opened at $44.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average of $42.57.

