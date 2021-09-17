Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2021

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $864,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 19,842 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

COWZ opened at $44.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average of $42.57.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.