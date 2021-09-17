Belt Finance Price Tops $9.35 (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. Belt Finance has a total market capitalization of $60.35 million and $1.15 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One Belt Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.35 or 0.00019795 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00069702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.63 or 0.00181308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00119268 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.14 or 0.07143880 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,096.54 or 0.99714956 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.70 or 0.00822976 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 6,454,695 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

