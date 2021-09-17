BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Arthedge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,264,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 16.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after buying an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,597,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,254,000 after buying an additional 14,917 shares during the period. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $277.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.21 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $292.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.73. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price objective (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,544 shares of company stock worth $25,959,804 over the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.