BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $74,000 Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 299.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKD. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 301.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 944.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 300.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter.

JKD opened at $63.25 on Friday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.90 and a fifty-two week high of $224.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.83.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

