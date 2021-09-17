BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 249 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 14.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 13,444 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Altria Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after purchasing an additional 111,161 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in Altria Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 116,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Altria Group stock opened at $48.79 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.79. The stock has a market cap of $89.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.57%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

