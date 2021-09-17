Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Up 6.9%

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)’s share price rose 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.15. Approximately 138,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,050,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLI. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. The company had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million. On average, analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $762,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,609,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $133,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 409,629 shares of company stock worth $15,720,672. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 249.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,058 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Berkeley Lights by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,128 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,232,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,042,000 after buying an additional 1,113,235 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 27.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,143,000 after buying an additional 794,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

