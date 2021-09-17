Berry Data Price Down 8.6% This Week (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 17th. Berry Data has a market cap of $1.67 million and $307,291.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001770 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Berry Data has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00071258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00118375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.79 or 0.00177973 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,452.69 or 0.07333642 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,184.63 or 1.00221848 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $391.17 or 0.00830869 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

