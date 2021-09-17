BetProtocol Price Down 6.3% This Week (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. BetProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One BetProtocol token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00059861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00134608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00013513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $364.91 or 0.00769480 BTC.

BetProtocol Profile

BetProtocol is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BetProtocol Token Trading

