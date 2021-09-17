BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Gap Down to $58.11

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $58.11, but opened at $56.31. BHP Group shares last traded at $55.67, with a volume of 35,494 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. Barclays cut shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,133.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.75 and its 200 day moving average is $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $81.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 118.69%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in BHP Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,420 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,277,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 59,068 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 41,098 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 59,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the period. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

