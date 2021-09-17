Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.200-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Big Lots also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.900-$6.050 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BIG traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.82. The company had a trading volume of 19,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,958. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $42.05 and a 12-month high of $73.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.38.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Big Lots will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

Big Lots announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Big Lots from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.40.

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Big Lots stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 137.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.70% of Big Lots worth $38,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

