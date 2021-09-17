Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price objective raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $151.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s FY2022 earnings at ($9.43) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.27.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $136.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.03. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $139.50.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.