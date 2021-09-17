BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $140.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 350.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BTAI. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.29.

NASDAQ:BTAI traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.09. 3,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,893. The company has a market cap of $869.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.08. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $67.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.12.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $14,590,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 176.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 19.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,213,000 after acquiring an additional 130,470 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $257,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 46.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

