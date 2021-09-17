Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Birchcliff Energy traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 575594 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.55 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $157.64 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0159 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

