Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Achieves Market Cap of $11.70 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $620.90 or 0.01306814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $11.70 billion and $5.52 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,512.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $240.51 or 0.00506198 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.82 or 0.00336379 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00049601 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001345 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,848,238 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

