Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.72 Million

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00002505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $5.72 million and approximately $236.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.46 or 0.00283865 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00139421 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.60 or 0.00202442 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005619 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000535 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

