BitTorrent (BTT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $341.45 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $2.57 billion and $341.45 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00072680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00012999 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00010634 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007479 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003822 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

