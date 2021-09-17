BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Given “Reduce” Rating at TD Securities

TD Securities reiterated their reduce rating on shares of BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a C$8.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$10.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cfra boosted their price target on BlackBerry from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a C$9.25 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BlackBerry from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC cut BlackBerry from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.59.

Shares of BB stock opened at C$12.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07. The stock has a market cap of C$7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.04. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of C$5.82 and a 1 year high of C$36.00.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$215.76 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post 0.1707883 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

