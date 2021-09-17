BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, a growth of 187.1% from the August 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 145,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 74,103 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of NYSE BGY traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,090. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

