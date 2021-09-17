BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 174.3% from the August 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 26,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 446,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 286,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 189,453 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 553.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 163,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCA traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $15.95. 28,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,597. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $16.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

