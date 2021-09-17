Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.2% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,001. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.04. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.52.

