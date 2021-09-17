Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Sells 10,711 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 13.4% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,307,000 after purchasing an additional 194,617 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,255,000 after purchasing an additional 128,207 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,743,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,763,000 after purchasing an additional 78,945 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,521,000 after purchasing an additional 820,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,760,000 after purchasing an additional 242,056 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,666. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $146.88 and a one year high of $229.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.78.

