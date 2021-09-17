Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Sells 84 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,421 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,007,000 after acquiring an additional 342,914 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after acquiring an additional 489,172 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,808,000 after acquiring an additional 188,224 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,537,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,462,000 after acquiring an additional 278,027 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.26. 100,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864,298. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $162.85 and a 1 year high of $234.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

