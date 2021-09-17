BMO Capital Markets Increases TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$32.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on TELUS to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$30.00 target price (up from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$30.62.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$28.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$22.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$28.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.23.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.26. Analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.2599999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.316 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.96%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

