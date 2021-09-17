BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 143,591 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 345.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,591 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.08% of AMETEK worth $24,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $132.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.90 and a 1-year high of $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.