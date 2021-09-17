BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 214,926 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 77.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,926 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $23,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Duke Realty by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Duke Realty by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Duke Realty by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRE opened at $50.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.04. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $53.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist upped their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

