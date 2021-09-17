BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 98,282 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 256,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,282 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in V.F. were worth $21,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in V.F. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 8.2% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 139,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VFC. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

VFC opened at $69.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.75. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 149.62%.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

