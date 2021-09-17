BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 44,558 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,558 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $26,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 72.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,653,000 after buying an additional 720,549 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 63.4% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,645,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,058,000 after buying an additional 638,001 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,505,000 after buying an additional 531,326 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 116.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 395,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,467,000 after buying an additional 213,355 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 2,551.0% during the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 199,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after buying an additional 191,861 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on EXR. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

Shares of EXR opened at $182.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $194.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.70%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,405.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.