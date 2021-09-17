Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Shares Up 0.3%

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$49.06 and last traded at C$48.73. 62,478 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 136,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BEI.UN shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$51.50 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$43.50 to C$51.25 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.16.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a PE ratio of -16.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$46.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.19.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.