Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Holdings Lowered by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 701,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,494,000 after purchasing an additional 79,548 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 76.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 697.5% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.9% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 202,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,310,000 after purchasing an additional 69,040 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $80.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

