Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,447 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 95.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 761,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,429,000 after buying an additional 371,049 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 15.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 119,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 16,346 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 14.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 494,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,097,000 after buying an additional 63,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $44.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.06, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $33,000.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $925,593.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $149,046.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 598,331 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,002 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.