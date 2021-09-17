Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BYD. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.77.

NYSE:BYD opened at $61.37 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $71.00. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The firm had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $1,726,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,505,000 after purchasing an additional 21,431 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 11,005 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

