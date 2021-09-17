Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Receives $17.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bright Health Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell bought 1,944,444 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $34,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manuel Kadre bought 50,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,106,972 shares of company stock worth $36,505,568.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHG. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,744,520,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $858,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BHG opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86. Bright Health Group has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bright Health Group will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.