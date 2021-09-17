Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 1,803 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,949,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,969,000 after buying an additional 1,157,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,473 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,435,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,674,000 after acquiring an additional 898,960 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,625,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,680,000.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average is $31.96.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

