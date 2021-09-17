Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 34.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $3,066,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Intuit by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,911,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $572.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.37 and a 12 month high of $582.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $539.32 and a 200 day moving average of $465.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,022 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.53, for a total transaction of $1,137,435.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,222.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,447 shares of company stock valued at $33,808,533. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

