Brighton Jones LLC Invests $424,000 in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2021

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $31.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average of $31.04. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $31.83.

