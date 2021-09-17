Brighton Jones LLC Invests $564,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPHQ opened at $50.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.39. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $51.32.

