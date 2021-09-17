Brighton Jones LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181,640 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,490 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,604,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,533,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,387,000 after buying an additional 2,109,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,359,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,668,000 after buying an additional 1,898,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $86.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.65. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

