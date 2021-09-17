Brighton Jones LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $636,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,692,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $642,289,000 after acquiring an additional 42,975 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GS opened at $396.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $420.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $393.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.09.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

