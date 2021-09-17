Brighton Jones LLC Sells 497 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.15.

Shares of CRWD opened at $264.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of -318.96 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.09 and a 200 day moving average of $228.68. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.10 and a 52-week high of $289.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $446,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.10, for a total value of $1,156,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,754 shares of company stock valued at $69,990,178. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

