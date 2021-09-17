BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 5,291 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 51.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

