BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,853 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.15% of MAG Silver worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 883.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAG stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.17 and a beta of 0.98.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC raised their price target on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

