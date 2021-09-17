BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATO opened at $89.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $104.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.33.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

