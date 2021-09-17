Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Increased by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,408,693,000 after buying an additional 278,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,899,533,000 after purchasing an additional 240,694 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,206,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Broadcom by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded down $4.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $502.56. The stock had a trading volume of 51,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,088. The firm has a market cap of $206.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $343.48 and a 12 month high of $510.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,604 shares of company stock worth $8,823,434. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Summit Redstone lowered shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

