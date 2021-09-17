Brokerages Anticipate Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to announce $1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.81. Cambridge Bancorp posted earnings of $2.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $43.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 13.84%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CATC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $93.50 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 282,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,802,000 after buying an additional 67,192 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 88,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,422,000 after buying an additional 26,698 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATC traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.57. The company had a trading volume of 442 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,245. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.41. The stock has a market cap of $575.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.53. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.75 and a 52 week high of $89.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.36%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

