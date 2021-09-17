Brokerages Anticipate NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. NovoCure posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 155.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVCR shares. TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.14.

In other NovoCure news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.54, for a total transaction of $183,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,080.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $3,752,386.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,253.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,591. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 133.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

NVCR stock traded up $4.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.22. 32,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,318. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.46 and its 200 day moving average is $169.91. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,545.69 and a beta of 1.10.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

