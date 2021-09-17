Brokerages Anticipate Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.06). Veracyte reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 40.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

In other news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $95,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $633,442.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,509.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,806 shares of company stock worth $902,405 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 71,999 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 106.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 50.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 8.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 44.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period.

VCYT opened at $46.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.35 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.28.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veracyte (VCYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.