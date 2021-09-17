Brokerages Expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to Post $1.70 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will post $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the highest is $1.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $6.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $191.35. 402,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,294. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $197.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

