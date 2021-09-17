Brokerages Expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.05. Tenable reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.08.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $1,509,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $170,122.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 205,038 shares of company stock worth $8,807,290. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 66.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 27.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 27.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 20.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TENB traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.01. 5,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,851. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.42. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

